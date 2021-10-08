Japanese-Made Mk-5 eVTOL Nails Its Test Flight in California, Pre-Orders Are Now Open

Tokyo-based aircraft manufacturer Tetra Aviation revealed its first commercially available personal eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing) Mk-5 just a short while ago. It happened in July at this year’s AirVenture OSHKOSH event in Wisconsin, touted the world’s greatest aviation celebration. Now the company follows with a flight demonstration of the aircraft in California.
Tetra Aviation’s VTOL is fully electric and three development models have been announced for the Mk-5: the SN2, which is unmanned and was the model recently tested in California, SN3, which is manned, and SN4, which is the delivery model. The Japanese manufacturer claims it has already received orders for the SN4.
As far as the test flight of the eVTOL is concerned, it took place in a rural area in California, with the unmanned model in the footage being shown just in VTOL operation. With a clean and simple design, the Mk-5 supports just one passenger and has a weight capacity of up to 250 lb (113 kg).
The 2021 version of the SN4 eVTOL boasts a speed of 100 mph (161 kph) and an equal range of 100 miles (161 km) per charge. However, the SN2 presented in the test flight offers a range of just 47 miles (76 km) and a top speed of 67 mph (108 kph).
Tetra’s single-seater has an aluminum and CFRP (carbon-fiber-reinforced polymers) structure, long wings, and weighs 1,076 lb (488 kg). This weight applies to the SN2 model.
In terms of safety measures, the Mk-5 includes a ballistic parachute.
Pre-orders for the Mk-5 are now available, and Tetra Aviation specifies that it will start deliveries for its personal eVTOL model SN4 at the end of 2022. The aircraft will be offered as a homebuilt experimental kit. In the United States, customers who want to fly the Mk-5 will require a private pilot’s license.
