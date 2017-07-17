A Car Jailbreak of Sorts Is Now Available from iPhone Hacking Legend George Hotz

More on this:

1 How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love Autonomous Cars

2 George Hotz's Comma One Becomes Comma Neo, Is Available Online for Free

3 George Hotz Cancels His Comma One Self-Driving Unit Following NHTSA Letter

4 Comma.ai Claims to Have Built a Self-Driving Unit on Par with Autopilot

5 Tesla's Autopilot System Is Challenged to a Duel, but Musk Ignores It