A Car Jailbreak of Sorts Is Now Available from iPhone Hacking Legend George Hotz

17 Jul 2017, 12:28 UTC
After taking the world by storm and attracting the attention of regulators with the Comma One self-driving car kit, the peeps over at Comma.Ai are back. Their newest product is called Panda and, according to its creators, it is described as the best universal car interface for people like you and me.
Available to order for the price of $88, the Comma.Ai Panda may not be the cheapest OBD II vehicle diagnostic tool currently on the market. What Panda is, according to famous iPhone hacker George Hotz, is versatile. It supports 3 CAN, 2 LIN, and 1 GMLAN connections, and that’s just the start. USB and Wi-Fi are other highlights, as is the device’s capability of charging a phone. Oh, and the software it's running is 100 percent open source.

For $88, that’s an offer few owners of cars made in 1996 or later can refuse. The software that might interest potential buyers most is Comma.Ai Cabana, an analysis tool made specifically for the Panda. With Cabana, the user is given the possibility of using the data acquired by Panda to alter vehicle settings, including cruise control and automatic braking parameters if the car in question is equipped with the sensors required by such systems.

For those planning on using the Panda as just another scan tool, the device plugs into the OBD II port and allows the user to access vehicle information. In a nutshell, what Comma.Ai has done with the Panda is to create a jack of all trades, a tool that can help the user in countless ways.

More experienced users have their own reasons to rejoice, for Comma.Ai has made the Panda compatible with openpilot (open source driving agent), SocketCAN (Linux standard for CAN Interfaces), and Pandacan (user space library that allows communicating with the car from Python).

In the near future, the company intends to one-up usability by offering support for J2534 (Windows) and ELM327 emulation. These two will allow the Panda to work with the majority of existing manufacturer diagnostic tools, including the ever-popular Torque.
