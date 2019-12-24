A Bicycle That Walks Exists and It’s A Thing of Beauty

Like, for instance, who said you need 2 wheels on a bicycle? Or who said you don’t have to reinvent the wheel in order to stand out?Popular vlogger The Q begs to differ on both counts. His latest creation is called A Bicycle That Walks and it’s exactly that: a bicycle whose rear wheel has been replaced by 2 different pairs of mechanical legs. It sounds strange – and it is – but it’s also a thing of beauty.You can see the now-viral video at the bottom of the page. The Q, famous for making stuff like Batman articulated wings or a bicycle whose wheels were replaced by shoes, is back, this time with a modern application of artist Theo Jensen’s Strandbeest.The Strandbeest (Dutch for “beach beast”) is a moving kinetic creature that is wind-propelled and resembles a walking animal. Jensen would often describe his creations as artificial life or “skeletons that are able to walk on the wind.”The Q’s application of the Strandbeest sees the power of wind replaced by pedal, as he straps one such “beach beast,” this time made of metal, to the bicycle, in lieu of the rear wheel. The inspiration is clear, and he says so himself in the description of the video: “I want to show you symbiosis of bicycle and walking robotic creature Strandbeest.”The result is striking, stunning and unsettling at the same time. By replacing the wheel with 4 mechanical legs, The Q is able to breathe steampunk elegance into something we’re used to seeing on the daily. Is it useless? Sure. Is it more complicated to use than the actual 2-wheel version of the same? Absolutely. But what a beautiful sight it makes!The entire design process is just as impressive, with The Q showing every stage of it, from conception to design and the actual creation. Check it out.