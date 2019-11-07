The Capri e-Bike Is Sleek, Stunning, Incredibly Light and Reliable

autoevolution
 

If you’re a cyclist and you’re considering switching to an electric model but are put off by how bulky and heavy some can be, look no further than the Capri e-bike.
It’s an almost impossibly sleek, beautiful electric bike with a decided vintage air, which also happens to have considerable autonomy – but not at the expense of the bike itself. Capri was able to raise the necessary funds within hours on IndieGoGo, and is expected to ship in April 2020.

Capri comes in 2 variants: the Metz and the Azur, with the latter being the more retro in frame. Each come in various color options, inspired by the retro automotive industry, like Jungle Green, Pacific Blue, Meltin Silver, Space Blue and Black. The leather saddle can be replaced with vegan leather, for more eco-conscious riders. For those who didn’t get the chance to get their early bird discounts, the Metz will sell for $2,103, while the Azur will come with a price tag of $2,473.

For this kind of money, you will get the sleeker, most subtle and elegant electric bike on this side of the world (they’re made in Europe). Powered by a rear-hub mounted 250W motor with an intelligent controller, the Capri comes with range of 25 miles / 40 kilometers. It has seven speeds and is able to reach a pedal-assisted top speed of 15.5 mph / 25 kph, which is not truly outstanding. Until you consider the battery pack.

Unlike other electric bikes, you can’t even tell that the Capri is one unless you know exactly where to look. And we mean, exactly: the designers hid the battery pack in the guise of an aluminum water bottle. Perhaps just as surprising is that the entire bike weighs just 36 pounds / 16 kilograms, with the 6.8Ah battery included.

“Our aim is to bring down the manufacturing carbon footprint of each bicycle, and also to help maintain a legendary European industry that has been hit hard by off shoring to Asian countries,” Capri says of its goal on the campaign page.

Based on the public response to the new bike, it seems many cyclists are with them on this mission.

