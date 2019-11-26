5 Biker Jacket Helps Autonomous Vehicles Correctly See Cyclists in All Conditions

See.Sense AIR Bike Tracker Is a Tiny, Fierce, Efficient Watchdog for Your Bike

For such a tiny device, these are some bold claims: meet the most effective and smart bike tracking device on the market, AIR from See.Sense. 8 photos



Having your bike stolen (or any other belonging, for that matter) is a nasty experience to have to go through, but the AIR can prevent it from happening, or so See.Sense claims. It’s small and easy to mount under the seat or below the water bottle cage, it has a very long battery life (up to 3 months between charges), it’s smart, and it comes with alarms and notifications that will help you retrieve your bike, in the eventuality it does go missing.



See.Sense compares the AIR to the “find my phone” feature on many smartphones, because it can lead you to your bike within meters of its location. It operates across the NB-IoT LPWA Network, so you will never have to worry about it going offline, and sends notifications to your phone whenever someone moves it.



The AIR has 2 operating modes: Fight Mode, which is the default mode and will alert you if the bike is moved by as little as an inch. When that happens, it will also sound a build-in alarm, meant to scare off a wannabe bike thief. If he does take it, the AIR switches defenses and goes into Flight Mode, sending high-powered tracking signals that you can hand over to the police, to have it recovered.



The AIR can also detect if you’ve been in a crash, sending an SMS to you assigned contact, to inform them of your exact location.



“AIR can also make your experience of cycling better,” See.Sense says. “The device is built on See.Sense advanced sensor technology and will monitor your environment as you ride, detecting issues such as poor road surface / route conditions. See.Sense then aggregates and de-personalizes this data to work with city planners and advocacy groups to improve conditions for cycling for everyone. When we say AIR is smart, we really mean it.”



See.Sense AIR has already reached its funding goal, but has another 19 days in the campaign to go as of the time of writing. Delivery is estimated for June 2020, with a retail price of £120 (approximately $155) for those who did not pledge to the campaign.



