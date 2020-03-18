More on this:

7th Gen Hyundai Elantra Is Here as a Four-Door Coupe, Gets Hybrid Powertrain

During a live event broadcast around the world from The Lot Studios in West Hollywood, South Korean carmaker revealed on Wednesday the seventh generation of one of its most popular sedans: the Elantra. 35 photos



First off, the car is built on an entirely new platform. Called the K3 in Hyundai speak, it allowed the Korean designers to play a bit with both the looks of the car and the powertrains that go into it.



Visually, the new Elantra moved one step closer into coupe territory thanks to the new dimensions: it is longer, lower and wider than what came before, and the styling changes made to bodywork perfectly complement the new size.



On the engine front, the Elantra goes hybrid with the launch of this new version. The first of its kind, it pairs a 1.6-liter GDI four-cylinder engine with an electric motor rated at 32 kW and a battery with a capacity of 1.32 kWh . The combined output of the system has been rated at 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft of torque.



For now, the other engine offering on the table is the 2.0-liter MPI Atkinson-cycle with 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque.



On the technical front, the Elantra gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a feat that according the the South Koreans is a first in the car's segment.



“While some manufacturers no longer see the value in the car side of the business, we’re doubling down by offering an all-new model with both gas and hybrid powertrains,” said in a statement Brian Smith, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor America.



“We’ve sold more than 3.4 million Elantras here in the U.S. and more than 13.8 million worldwide, and the new, captivating look is going to bring excitement to a whole new generation of buyers. Then once inside, they’re going to love all of the progressive features.”



Production of the new model is expected to begin this fall. Full details can be found in the press release section below. Also known as the Avante in the home market of South Korea, the Elantra sports many new technologies that are clearly a huge step forward for the brand.First off, the car is built on an entirely new platform. Called the K3 in Hyundai speak, it allowed the Korean designers to play a bit with both the looks of the car and the powertrains that go into it.Visually, the new Elantra moved one step closer into coupe territory thanks to the new dimensions: it is longer, lower and wider than what came before, and the styling changes made to bodywork perfectly complement the new size.On the engine front, the Elantra goes hybrid with the launch of this new version. The first of its kind, it pairs a 1.6-liter GDI four-cylinder engine with an electric motor rated at 32and a battery with a capacity of 1.32. The combined output of the system has been rated at 139 horsepower and up to 195 lb-ft of torque.For now, the other engine offering on the table is the 2.0-liter MPI Atkinson-cycle with 147 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft. of torque.On the technical front, the Elantra gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a feat that according the the South Koreans is a first in the car's segment.“While some manufacturers no longer see the value in the car side of the business, we’re doubling down by offering an all-new model with both gas and hybrid powertrains,” said in a statement Brian Smith, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor America.“We’ve sold more than 3.4 million Elantras here in the U.S. and more than 13.8 million worldwide, and the new, captivating look is going to bring excitement to a whole new generation of buyers. Then once inside, they’re going to love all of the progressive features.”Production of the new model is expected to begin this fall. Full details can be found in the press release section below.

load press release