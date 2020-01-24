2021 Hyundai Elantra Rendering Looks Crazy, Is Accurate

IVT

The current generation received updates in 2018 which included triangular headlights that cut directly into the grille. They're not toning it down this time either, as proven by this latest rendering.The YouTube channel AtchaCars did a process video demonstrating how they made this relevant rendering. We've seen test prototypes of the car, so we know that this look is correct, even though it's like they placed the headlights upsidedown.As we've said already, the segment is pretty busy in America, which is why the Koreans are going for boldness. But in most of Asia, the Elantra compact is called the Avante and has always done pretty well.If you look past the grille, the rest of its styling is relatively normal, still a 3-box shape that's perhaps a little lower and longer than before. But what's interesting is that Hyundai chose not to make it the same as the 2020 Sonata.The platform should be the same as that of the new Kia Forte, its sister car, with powertrains likely being the same. The main one is still going to be a 2-liter turbo, matched to an "-type gearbox instead of a conventional auto.Also, the Elantra Sport will be replaced by the Elantra GT-Line, though its power should still come from a 1.6-liter turbo. Over in other markets, the sedan will have a hybrid powertrain and a new 1.2-liter turbo with about 130 horsepower. But from what we hear, the model will be removed from the European market, as Hyundai needs to focus exclusively on crossovers and electric models.