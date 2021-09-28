670 MPH Revolutionary Commercial Hyperloop System Debuts at Expo 2020 Dubai

Sustainability and autonomous driving are some of the main development trends in the automotive industry, but increased efficiency can also be correlated to increased speed – from supersonic commercial flight (backed by NASA) to hyperloop pods that combine the advantages of trains with those of airplanes.
There are several companies working on futuristic pods that could revolutionize passenger transport and logistics, by traveling at unprecedented speeds. One of them is the Los-Angeles based Virgin Hyperloop, the developer of a magnetically levitating pod that travels through airless tubes. The company has been conducting tests since 2020, with the first passenger test for the XP-2 pod completed at the end of last year.
Now, visitors at the Expo 2020 Dubai will have the opportunity to see the actual Virgin Hyperloop pod and find out more about its features. The company announced that it will debut its full scale commercial pod at the DP World FLOW pavilion at the giant exhibition. Together with DP World, a logistics company, Virgin Hyperloop will unveil an almost 30-foot (10 meters) long commercial cargo pod replica.
Visitors will also be able to admire a cutaway passenger pod that will reveal exactly what the future transport pod will look like, inside and out. Interactive displays, videos and other models will provide additional information about the technology itself.
The company claims to be the only one in the world that has successfully tested this type of hyperloop technology, with passengers. This innovative pod is supposed to be not only fast and safe, but also more sustainable and affordable, compared to the current transport modes. Traveling with zero emissions and zero noise, the Virgin Hyperloop pod will be capable of reaching 670 mph (1,078 kph).
Together with DP World, Virgin Hyperloop hopes to bring a commercial hyperloop system to the Gulf region, in the near future.
Expo 2020 Dubai is the first World Expo hosted in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, from October 1, 2021, through March 31, 2022.
