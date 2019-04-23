autoevolution

5G Hardware for Cars Presented by Huawei in China

23 Apr 2019
The fifth generation wireless system is just around the corner, and already the world is scrambling to find the best solutions for its implementation. For the auto sector, these efforts are just beginning, and they do so with Huawei.
The Chinese company, currently under fire in the U.S, and Europe for its alleged ties with the Chinese government and accused of various espionage activities, undoubtedly remains the biggest player in the telecommunications equipment industry,

This position was once again confirmed this week at the Shanghai Auto Show, where Huawei introduced the world’s first 5G hardware purpose-built for use in the vehicles of the future. The hardware is called the MH5000 module and is based on the Balong 5000 5G chip the company introduced earlier in January.

“Based on this chip, Huawei has developed the world's first 5G car module with high speed and high quality,” Huawei said in a statement cited by Euronews

"As an important communication product for future intelligent car transportation, this 5G car module will promote the automotive industry to move towards the 5G era."

The Huawei hardware that will be made available is a major development for the auto industry. For more than two years a group of carmakers has been trying to accelerate the implementation of 5G technology as a means to allow the highly coveted arrival of connected cars.

Back in 2016, AudiBMW, and Daimler tied the knot with Ericsson, Huawei, and Qualcomm to create the 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) with the goal of making cars smarter and capable of talking to one another.

It’s unclear how Huawei’s conflict with the U.S. and the European Union, based on accusations the Chinese company has consistently denied, will be affecting 5GAA, or how many of the carmakers in those regions will choose Huawei as supplier for their cars.
