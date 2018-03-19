autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2018 Geneva Motor Show  
 

50th Audi R8 LMS GT4 Rolls Off Assembly Lines

19 Mar 2018, 7:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Auto Motorsport
With an announced premiere in the Big Apple just after the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS), Audi’s R8 LMS GT4 celebrated a major milestone in mid-March: the 50th unit puirpose-built for racing left the assembly lines at the Audi Böllinger Höfe facility in Heilbronn, Germany.
14 photos
2017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT42017 Audi R8 GT4
The model priced at a little under 200,000 euro ($245,000) is one of the brand’s most successful race cars. Powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine and paired with S tronic 7-speed double-clutch transmission, the racing model is pretty similar to the production version (Audi says 60 precent of the racer is the same as the Coupe V10 model).

For the racing car, the V10 has been tweaked to develop up to 405 horsepower and 550 Nm of torque, making the GT4 capable of competing in both sprint or endurance races.

The R8 LMS GT4 allows drivers a naught to 62 acceleration time of under 4 seconds, thanks to the wide use of aluminum (79 percent) and carbon fiber reinforced plastics (13 percent)  on the carmaker's so called Space Frame used to underpin the model.

For the 2018 racing season that has just begun, the car will be competing in a number of series and single events on four continents: America, Asia, Australia and Europe. That includes one cup specially created for the model, called Audi Sport Seyffarth R8 LMS Cup.

“We take pride in this achievement of being able to build the race car in such close combination with the production model,” said in a statement Wolfgang Schanz, Audi Sport head of production.

“Our customers directly benefit from these advantages. We offer the ready-to-race model at a price below 200,000 euros. In return, the teams receive a new race car in premium quality, as the one-two class win of the Audi R8 LMS GT4 by customer team Phoenix Racing in the 24-hour race in Dubai in January proved.”
Audi R8 LMS GT4 Audi R8 racing car 2018 New york auto show
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres2018 Geneva Motor Show’s Most Anticipated World Premieres
The Immortal ICE King Autonomous Driving Levels Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Booth Girls Have Cooties How to Tow a Trailer The Hackrod Future of Car ManufacturingThe Hackrod Future of Car Manufacturing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Brake Pads Squeal and Grind Noises Explained Falcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity MattersFalcon Heavy: Why Elon Musk's Insanity Matters
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Ford's Autonomous Police Car Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) QueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low BoomQueSST X-Plane, Flying Fast with Low Boom
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mercedes-Benz User Experience in Depth Dreaming of HyperloopDreaming of Hyperloop
AUDI models:
AUDI A6AUDI A6 MediumAUDI A7 SportbackAUDI A7 Sportback LargeAUDI R8 V10 RWS SpyderAUDI R8 V10 RWS Spyder ExoticAUDI R8 V10 RWSAUDI R8 V10 RWS ExoticAUDI RS4 Avant (B9)AUDI RS4 Avant (B9) CompactAll AUDI models  