$400K for This 1982 Lamborghini Countach LP400 S Does Not Do It Justice

The car is enjoying its final two days on the auction website, and the bidding is at $400,000, though that could (should) go even higher. It goes complete with an uninstalled factory-optional rear wing, service records, a tool kit, and a clean Washington State title. Technically, the Countach has been around for a long time. It was made in Sant'Agata Bolognese from 1974 to 1990 in several variants, each a collectible in its own right—including the LP400 S Series II we have here.The LP400 S was born in 1978, and over the next few years, it was made in either Series One or Series Two variations. Just 105 were ever made of the latter breed, and the last one to roll off the lines was chassis 1121310.The one you’re looking at is as close to the end of the production run one can get, one of the final three. It’s chassis 1121308, and it’s available for those willing to bid for it on Bring a Trailer As with all other collectible cars out there, this one too comes with all the right parts. The red over tan machine brings things like scissor doors, air conditioning, and 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero Asimmetrico tires. Most importantly, it packs the 3.9-liter V12 rocking six Weber carburetors, with the engine tied to a five-speed manual transmission. At the time when it was released into the wild, the engine was good for 350 hp.In the years that have passed since it was made, the LP400 S had its share of time on the road, as the odometer reads 11,600 miles (18,700 km).The car is enjoying its final two days on the auction website, and the bidding is at $400,000, though that could (should) go even higher. It goes complete with an uninstalled factory-optional rear wing, service records, a tool kit, and a clean Washington State title.

