2024 Porsche 911 ST Photographed Going Full Send at the Nurburgring Nordschleife

Porsche sells more Cayennes and Macans than 911s, and that's a well-known fact. Purists often criticize the Zuffenhausen-based automaker for betraying them by selling utility vehicles to the detriment of sports cars, but purists fail to understand that the 911 wouldn't have so many variants had those SUVs, the Panamera, and Taycan not been immensely popular with customers.

18 photos Photo: Stefan Baldauf / SB-Medien