New Porsche 718 Spyder RS Is a 911 GT3 at Heart With a High-Revving Flat-Six

Porsche just took everyone by surprise with the unveiling of the 718 Spyder RS. The 2024 model honors the internal combustion engine platform of the current Boxster, and it might be the last of its kind to pack a power mill fed by fossil fuels. However, the Zuffenhausen automaker hasn't confirmed it.
Essentially an open-top version of the Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS with a removable rag top, the 2024 Porsche 718 Spyder RS features the same engine that premiered in the 911 GT3, also shared with the 911 GT3 Cup racer.
The 4.0-liter flat-six pumps out 493 hp (500 ps/368 kW) and a maximum thrust of 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque and can be revved up to 9,000 rpm. Channeling the output and torque to the wheels is a fast-shifting PDK transmission with seven gears. Porsche says the 62 mph (100 kph) and 124 mph (200 kph) marks are hit in 3.4 and 10.9 seconds, respectively. The former makes it half a second faster than the non-RS variant of the 718 Spyder, and it can do 191 mph (308 kph) instead of 186 mph (300 kph).
Tipping the scales at 3,109 lbs (1,410 kg), the 718 Boxster Spyder RS is 88 lbs (40 kg) lighter than the 718 Spyder with PDK and looks identical at the front to the 718 Cayman GT4 RS. It has a CFRP-made front hood, a wide air outlet above the bumper, two ducts to enhance the brake cooling without affecting its aerodynamics, and side blades for improved downforce. If it's one thing that sets it apart here is the slightly shorter front spoiler lip. All exterior components are said to be "intricately coordinated" to "maintain the car's aerodynamic balance and ensure maximum driving stability at high speeds."
Putting the roof down requires manual labor, and the two parts, consisting of a weather deflector and a sun sail, can be stowed together or individually in the vehicle. The roof, complete with the mechanical parts, weighs 40.3 lbs (18.3 kg), or 16.8 lbs (7.6 kg) less than the ones on the 718 Spyder. The top can be left at home if the weather allows it, and in this case, you're looking at another 17.6 lbs (8 kg) shaved from the overall weight.
In the cabin, the new 718 Spyder RS features a sports steering wheel wrapped in Race-Tex with yellow 12 o'clock marking, CFRP-made bucket seats with carbon-weave finish, black leather upholstery with contrasting Carmine Red or Arctic Gray touches, leather on the dashboard panel, and Spyder RS logos on the headrests. The combo is joined by the new Vanadium Gray Metallic exterior paint finish and the Shark Blue, Ruby Star Neo, and Arctic Gray special hues that are part of the color palette.
For enhanced driving fun, the 718 Spyder RS can be ordered with the optional Weissach Package, adding titanium tailpipes, an anti-glare Race-Tex-wrapped upper part of the dashboard, and a few other bits and bobs. Last but not least, interested parties can also match their Porsche 718 Spyder RS with a handcrafted chronograph styled to look similar to the car's overall configuration.
Pricing for the latest fast and exciting toy signed by Porsche kicks off at €155,575 in Germany, which equals $170,710 at the current exchange rates. The model will celebrate its public premiere at the event marking 75 years of Porsche Sports Cars in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen. Subsequently, it will be showcased at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom.
Porsche says the chassis was retuned for "maximum driving pleasure on winding roads." The car features the PASM (Porsche Active Suspension Management) with sports tuning. It rides 1.2 in (30 mm) closer to the road and has PTV (Porsche Torque Vectoring) with a mechanical limited-slip differential and ball-jointed suspension. According to the automaker, the ride height, track, camber, and anti-roll bar can be adjusted individually on the model that sits on 20-inch forged aluminum wheels.
