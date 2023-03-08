2024 Porsche 911 Facelift Spied, Refreshed Turbo S Going Hybrid

More than a decade ago, back at the 2010 Geneva Motor Show, the 911 GT3 R Hybrid was revealed with two front-mounted electric motors assisting the free-breathing engine out back. Not long now, Porsche will finally imbue the road-going 911 with hybrid muscle.
Big kahuna Oliver Blume let it slip that hybridization is the way forward for the Neunelfer, which is due to receive a mid-cycle refresh before year’s end. To arrive at dealers for the 2024 model year, the 992.2 will get a range-topping Porsche 911 Turbo S with – you’ve guessed it – a hybrid powertrain that will maximize performance while slightly improving fuel efficiency.
Recently spied testing in Europe, the facelifted Turbo S is based on a platform that was designed from the outset for hybrid power. It remains to be seen if we’re dealing with a mild hybrid or a self-charging hybrid, but as you can tell from these pics, the lack of a charging port seals the deal on those wild rumors about a plug-in hybrid.
The eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission is expected to house the electric motor, whereas the battery could be mounted either ahead of the six-cylinder boxer engine or between the front firewall and front cargo area. Don’t expect a big pack, but rather a small battery running a 400-volt electrical system for simplicity. 800 volts are much better for performance-oriented applications, but still, 800-volt systems make sense exclusively in hi-po electric vehicles like the Taycan.
The prototype may appear eerily similar to the pre-facelift 911 Turbo S, although that rear end obviously previews a huge redesign dictated by the hybrid system. Even the exhaust pipes and finishers have been relocated, but alas, don’t expect any big changes under the hood.
As of March 2023, Porsche offers no fewer than three powerplants in the 992-generation 911, beginning with a twin-turbo 3.0L boxer. The Turbo and Turbo S flaunt a 3.7L boxer of the twin-turbo variety, whereas the GT3 and GT3 RS share a naturally-aspirated 4.0L screamer.
Until the 992.2 GT2 shows up, the Turbo and Turbo S will remain the most powerful and torquiest 911s in the lineup. From a displacement of 3,745 cubic centimeters, the Turbo develops a very respectable 580 ps (572 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque. Level up to the Turbo S, and you get 650 ps (641 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque.
There are wild rumors that Porsche might hit 800 metric ponies with the hybridized 911 Turbo S, but that’s best described as wishful thinking. I would be glad to be proven wrong, but 800 ps (789 horsepower) is a bit ridiculous considering that the GT2 still isn’t out yet.
Speaking of the ultimate expression of the 992.2 series, the GT2 is – just like other GT2s before – a combination between 911 GT3 and 911 Turbo. You can think of it as a track-oriented Turbo sans all-wheel drive to keep the curb weight low. Introduced at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the GT2 RS from the 991.2 series is rated at 700 ps (690 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).
Recently spied testing in Europe, the facelifted Turbo S is based on a platform that was designed from the outset for hybrid power. It remains to be seen if we’re dealing with a mild hybrid or a self-charging hybrid, but as you can tell from these pics, the lack of a charging port seals the deal on those wild rumors about a plug-in hybrid.
The eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission is expected to house the electric motor, whereas the battery could be mounted either ahead of the six-cylinder boxer engine or between the front firewall and front cargo area. Don’t expect a big pack, but rather a small battery running a 400-volt electrical system for simplicity. 800 volts are much better for performance-oriented applications, but still, 800-volt systems make sense exclusively in hi-po electric vehicles like the Taycan.
The prototype may appear eerily similar to the pre-facelift 911 Turbo S, although that rear end obviously previews a huge redesign dictated by the hybrid system. Even the exhaust pipes and finishers have been relocated, but alas, don’t expect any big changes under the hood.
As of March 2023, Porsche offers no fewer than three powerplants in the 992-generation 911, beginning with a twin-turbo 3.0L boxer. The Turbo and Turbo S flaunt a 3.7L boxer of the twin-turbo variety, whereas the GT3 and GT3 RS share a naturally-aspirated 4.0L screamer.
Until the 992.2 GT2 shows up, the Turbo and Turbo S will remain the most powerful and torquiest 911s in the lineup. From a displacement of 3,745 cubic centimeters, the Turbo develops a very respectable 580 ps (572 horsepower) and 750 Nm (553 pound-feet) of torque. Level up to the Turbo S, and you get 650 ps (641 horsepower) and 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque.
There are wild rumors that Porsche might hit 800 metric ponies with the hybridized 911 Turbo S, but that’s best described as wishful thinking. I would be glad to be proven wrong, but 800 ps (789 horsepower) is a bit ridiculous considering that the GT2 still isn’t out yet.
Speaking of the ultimate expression of the 992.2 series, the GT2 is – just like other GT2s before – a combination between 911 GT3 and 911 Turbo. You can think of it as a track-oriented Turbo sans all-wheel drive to keep the curb weight low. Introduced at the 2017 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the GT2 RS from the 991.2 series is rated at 700 ps (690 hp) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).