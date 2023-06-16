2023 Fiat Panda 4x40° Is One Cutesy Special Edition

Italian automaker Fiat replaced the iconic 126 with the Panda. Internally referred to as Tipo 141, the first generation was penned by Giorgetto Giugiaro and Aldo Mantovani of Italdesign. A little under 4.5 million copies were manufactured between 1980 and 2003, and – believe it or not – there was even a very short-lived electric version dubbed Panda Elettra.

22 photos Photo: Fiat / edited