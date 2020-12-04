2022 Mercedes-Benz T-Class Reveals Shape, Looks as Cute as a Bug's Ear

What Is More Beautiful Than The Eternal City? The Ferrari With the Same Name

As far as the T-Class' design goes, this latest pre-production prototype our collaborating spy photographers caught gives off a ‘cute’ vibe, despite the angular shape it has. It will definitely have a roomy interior for its size and easy access thanks to the sliding rear doors. The first and so far, only generation of the Mercedes-Benz X-Class, which was a modified Nissan Navara, didn’t achieve the success desired by the company’s head honchos, so it eventually kicked the bucket.The Mercedes-Benz Citan, essentially a rebadged Renault Kangoo, wasn’t born under a lucky star either but managed to go on surviving despite the continuous bad rep it shared with its French brother.On top of it, the global trend of choosing SUVs and/or crossovers to the detriment of any other type of family car has hit hard into the station wagon and minivan/market.Having said that, Mercedes-Benz is still a very active player in the European MPV segment, which is why the compact Citan will not only get a replacement, but a much more expanded lineup.Set to wear the T-Class moniker, the new compact MPV is going to be a European-only affair, with both utilitarian, civilian, and all-electric versions on the way.The civilian model was teased by the carmaker back in July , while its French brothers were already shown a few weeks ago . That said, deliveries will start in the first half of 2021 for all of them."With the new Mercedes-Benz T-Class, we will offer a vehicle which makes it possible for families and those with active pastimes to step into the Mercedes-Benz world. These customers seek attractive and practical compact vehicles – and it is precisely these demands which the new T-Class fulfils", said Marcus Breitschwerdt, Head of Mercedes-Benz Vans.A variety of Renault-gasoline and diesel powertrains will likely comprise the engine lineup, but a lot of people will probably wait to learn more about an electric version as well, which has already been confirmed on the Renault Kangoo.As far as the T-Class' design goes, this latest pre-production prototype our collaborating spy photographers caught gives off a ‘cute’ vibe, despite the angular shape it has. It will definitely have a roomy interior for its size and easy access thanks to the sliding rear doors.