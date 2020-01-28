2021 Renault Kangoo Joining Battle of the Vans With Electric and Hybrid Versions

Small vans keep Europe going, delivering goods to all those built-up cities. However, the very places where those goods are going have become unfriendly towards the internal combustion engine, which is why Renault is developing a much cleaner new Kangoo.
The Kangoo has been around for decades. It's easily recognizable and competes with the Caddy or the smaller Transit, plus the Dacia Dokker. While never particularly interesting, the Renault was the first in the segment to offer an electric powertrain.
Even though they are fresh from the Arctic, these aren't the best spyshots we have of the 2021 Kangoo. It seems Renault saw fit to add more camouflage than before. But fear not, because we know what's going on.
The new van will look like the Clio, as has often been the case over the years. This means a bold badge and tapered grille. The underpinnings aren't new, but designers were able to add a little pizzazz to the bodywork and hopefully the interior as well.
We've got nothing but good things to say about the Clio and Captur's fresh infotainment and cabin designs. Meanwhile, our time with the old Kangoo revealed exposed screws and brittle plastics. Besides greener engines, the French will also need to update the safety package with things like blind-spot monitoring and auto emergency braking.
We believe the Kangoo E-Tech will be a hybrid, like the Clio, boasting a 1.6-liter petrol engine and an electric motor for a combined output of 140 hp and CO2 emissions of around 90 grams. The electric drive can push the van along up to around 60 km/h before internal combustion kicks in.
Also, the Kango ZE electric car should replace its old 33 kWh battery with the 41 kWh pack from the Zoe, giving it more range. However, normal engines will be offered too, like the 1.3-liter turbo and the 1.5 dCi which will not feature AdBlue.
