2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain Coming for Audi A4 Allroad

The next generation of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class is about 6 months away from its official unveiling, but so far, we have only seen a handful of prototype sedans, with the rest of the future lineup missing.
As some of you already know, Mercedes-Benz is currently reassessing its overall presence in each every one of its segments, and it looks like convertibles are on the way out, with SUVs and crossovers very much in.
What this means for the C-Class family is that the upcoming W206 generation of the model will be devoid of the coupe and its convertible iteration, with the sedan and station wagon being the only versions remaining.
That said, it’s now time to check out an all-new future member of the C-Class family, albeit one heavily based on an existing one.
Meet the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain, set to go official in the second half of 2021 and take on more established crossover station wagons in its segment, like the Audi A4 Allroad and the Volvo V60 Cross Country.
While the heavy camouflage on this prototype doesn’t make it too obvious that we’re looking at a station wagon on stilts with more rugged-looking bumpers and black plastic cladding, the slightly raised ride height does.
Knowing Mercedes-Benz and looking at its bigger brother, the E-Class All-Terrain, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain will get an air suspension as standard, so that ground clearance will vary quite a bit depending on the driver’s wishes and road configuration.
4Matic all-wheel-drive will also be a standard feature, while on the engine side we should see a lineup comprising a gasoline and a diesel four-pot, both being equipped with a mild-hybrid 48-volt system and paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission.
Don’t expect it to be an animal on a more hardcore off-road course, but you should conquer a lot of uneven ground with the suspension set on high and the right tires, even without the G-Class' three differential locks.
