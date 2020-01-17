2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 Prototype Finally Shows Production Taillights

In 1959, This Porsche Was the Cool Sports Car of Farming Equipment

Well, it looks like the Germans have finally come to their senses and have recently started testing cars that have all the features that will be found in next year's production model.At least such is the case with the 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class W206 prototype spotted on the streets of Stuttgart in the following spy video, upon which we can finally check out the (camouflaged) slimmer taillights instead of the placeholder round LED lights seen in previously spied cars.The front end is also a bit more conspicuous, with the slimmer headlights showing more details and the increased size of the grill being more obvious. Speaking of which, the prototype seems to be an entry-level four-cylinder model, since it's fitted with the traditional engine grille and has the exhaust spurting gas only on one side of the car.Sadly, the model is flanked by a Mercedes-Benz truck and the videographer only caught its front and rear for brief moments, so we can't really say if it's a gasoline or a diesel version, albeit we'd bet it's powered by the Renault-sourced 1.6-liter diesel judging by the way its exhaust tip is pointing downward.The larger and Mercedes-developed 2.0-liter diesel is believed to get on the “electrified” bandwagon thanks to the addition of a 48-volt mild-system, as will all the other more powerful engines, including the V8 in the next C 63 Inside it's where the most controversial changes will take place, with the Germans choosing to integrate a giant touchscreen tablet in the center console, which will take the place of most analog buttons and switches that were to be found in the car.Developed with the next-generation MBUX infotainment system in mind, the large touchscreen will incorporate haptic feedback but it's bound to upset a lot of old-school (and old) Mercedes-Benz fans.