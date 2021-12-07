2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Getting Nip and Tuck, Possible PHEV Variant Spied

Mercedes-Benz kicked off the development of the facelifted A-Class hatchback a while ago, and we’ve already seen several prototypes testing in various environments. Now, it’s time to shift our attention to the A-Class Sedan, which is also getting ready to be refreshed.
A direct rival to the likes of the Audi A3 Sedan, the 2022 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan was spotted testing in the open, close to the Arctic Circle. It follows in the footsteps of its five-door sibling when it comes to the design up front, meaning that it will get the same new headlights, grille, and bumper.
The changes will continue at the back, where it will feature new taillights and reinterpreted diffuser. The partially-camouflaged center section of the trunk lid may or may not suggest some logo updates. Mercedes-Benz is likely to round off the mid-cycle refresh of its premium subcompact sedan with new wheels and color choices and perhaps updated software for the MBUX system inside.
Look closely at the rear windscreen of one of the scooped testers, and you will see a yellow sticker. This is mandatory for electrified prototypes, so in all likelihood, we are looking at the plug-in hybrid model, which sports the charging port on the right rear fender.
The current A 250 e mixes a turbocharged 1.3-liter engine with an electric motor and a 15.6 kWh battery mounted beneath the rear seats. The combined 215 hp (218 ps / 160 kW) and 332 lb-ft (450 Nm) of torque enable a 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration in under 7 seconds, and a 149 mph (240 kph) top speed. It can travel for around 40 miles (~65 km) in the electric mode, at a maximum speed of 87 mph (140 kph), and if anything, Mercedes might upgrade the battery to give it a better range.
Still, that’s mere assumption, as no one outside the company knows exactly what they will do to it. It’s also been reported they will reshuffle the engine lineup, dropping the 1.3-liter mills signed by Daimler and Renault, and the 1.5-liter dCi diesel that’s understood to be replaced by a 2.0-liter unit. More on this when the facelifted A-Class premieres, probably in the coming months, followed shortly by the A-Class Sedan, possibly in the first half of 2022.
