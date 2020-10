2022 Hummer EV 6x6 Rendering Looks Like a Match

6x6

EV

On a more serious note, the pixel portrait that now adorns our screens comes to portray GMC's latest machine inform. Of course, this six-wheeler transformation, which was brought to us by SRK Designs, also involves other updates that would come in handy while tackling rugged terrain.So, while we have two extra wheels, all six units feature a bead lock mechanism, which helps keep those monstrous tires in place even in the most complicated scenarios.Then we have the front end hardware, which mixes a winch with the sort of protection you'd like when... crushing some ice.As for the real-world potential of such a proposal, we'll first have to wait for the 2021 production of the machine to commence - keep in mind that key details of the electric truck, such as the weight, have yet to be announced.Nevertheless, we'd be surprised if aftermarket developers such as Texas-based Hennessey Performance, which has a thing forconversions of the sort, wouldn't come up with such a contraption.Of course, this leads to some interesting questions. For instance, since the production model uses (up to) three electric motors, would such a version pack additional ones to ensure 6x6 capability? And, given the emphasis placed on the rear wheel steering (think: diagonal-driving "crab mode") of the GMC Hummer, would the six-wheeler derivative maintain this sort of abilities?