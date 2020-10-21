2022 Hummer EV 6x6 Rendering Looks Like a Match

So, while we have two extra wheels, all six units feature a bead lock mechanism, which helps keep those monstrous tires in place even in the most complicated scenarios.
Then we have the front end hardware, which mixes a winch with the sort of protection you'd like when... crushing some ice.
As for the real-world potential of such a proposal, we'll first have to wait for the 2021 production of the machine to commence - keep in mind that key details of the electric truck, such as the weight, have yet to be announced.
Nevertheless, we'd be surprised if aftermarket developers such as Texas-based Hennessey Performance, which has a thing forconversions of the sort, wouldn't come up with such a contraption.
Of course, this leads to some interesting questions. For instance, since the production model uses (up to) three electric motors, would such a version pack additional ones to ensure 6x6 capability? And, given the emphasis placed on the rear wheel steering (think: diagonal-driving "crab mode") of the GMC Hummer EV, would the six-wheeler derivative maintain this sort of abilities?
GMC Hummer EV 6x6 rendering