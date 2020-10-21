autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tesla Month
Car reviews:
 

2022 Hummer EV 6x6 Rendering Looks Like a Match

21 Oct 2020, 14:36 UTC ·
Home > News > Renderings
In case you haven't been living under a rock large enough to interfere with the signal, you're aware that the eagerly anticipated revival of the Hummer name is here, all thanks to the 2022 GMC Hummer EV. Now, some say that if you look at the profile of this big boy, you'll see the Rambo Lambo. Well, as this rendering shows, the Internet is already making efforts to ensure the newcomer doesn't get mistaken for an LM002.
1 photo
On a more serious note, the pixel portrait that now adorns our screens comes to portray GMC's latest machine in 6x6 form. Of course, this six-wheeler transformation, which was brought to us by SRK Designs, also involves other updates that would come in handy while tackling rugged terrain.

So, while we have two extra wheels, all six units feature a bead lock mechanism, which helps keep those monstrous tires in place even in the most complicated scenarios.

Then we have the front end hardware, which mixes a winch with the sort of protection you'd like when... crushing some ice.

As for the real-world potential of such a proposal, we'll first have to wait for the 2021 production of the machine to commence - keep in mind that key details of the electric truck, such as the weight, have yet to be announced.

Nevertheless, we'd be surprised if aftermarket developers such as Texas-based Hennessey Performance, which has a thing forconversions of the sort, wouldn't come up with such a contraption.

Of course, this leads to some interesting questions. For instance, since the production model uses (up to) three electric motors, would such a version pack additional ones to ensure 6x6 capability? And, given the emphasis placed on the rear wheel steering (think: diagonal-driving "crab mode") of the GMC Hummer EV, would the six-wheeler derivative maintain this sort of abilities?

speed shot 2022 Hummer EV 2022 Hummer EV 6x6 hummer electric pickup truck electric hummer truck 6x6 hummer 6x6 Hummer EV 6x6
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day