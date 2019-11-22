autoevolution

2021 MINI Cooper JCW GP Is the Last Stand in Los Angeles

22 Nov 2019
It's no secret that MINI is struggling to find its way. From making one of the most important cars of the last century, they've been reduced to a niche brand. However, the all-new JCW GP isn't about that fluff that's so easy to criticize.
Yes, it retains some of that cuteness, but this has been wrapped in bodywork that looks like it came from the 3D printing gods, while the performance is nothing short of groundbreaking. Now, we have seen subcompacts with big power before, but at 302-horsepower, this is worth almost two Abath 500s.

The JCW GP represents an old way of making exciting cars but taken to the next level. It's the smallest chassis MINI makes stuffed with the most powerful 2-liter turbo from BMW. The same engine can now also be found on the JCW Countryman and Clubman, where it gets AWD.

The bodywork is what immediately draws you in, and only a premium company could get away with using such exotic bits in a small car. The supercar of subcompacts sports flared out fenders made from carbon fiber which were needed for the extended tracks. Also, the red air intakes are impossible to miss, while revisions have been made to the normal JCW's grille, diffuser, bumpers and especially the wing.

MINI is only making about 3,000 of these and you can only buy one in this configuration, which is okay by us. Who's going to buy one? Probably only collectors with deep pockets who want a varied roster. The base price will be about $46,000 and for that, you can get the blisteringly fast version of the Tesla Model 3.

It's funny how everything has to be lined up against the electric yardstick, even a MINI. The British company just launched its first car, also based on the hatchback body, but the fish aren't biting.
