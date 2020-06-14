2021 Ford Bronco Spied With "Freedom Top" Removed, Officially Debuts On July 9th

We knew from the beginning that Ford is dead serious about taking a slice out of the Wrangler’s market share. Jim Farley said at the Global Auto Industry Conference that the Bronco is “much superior” to the Jeep, but the COO failed to point out where they got the idea for the roof.
Leaked by The Fast Lane Truck earlier this week, photographs of the interior reveal “a roof arrangement similar to that of the Jeep Wrangler.” A central latch twists to secure the roof panel in place, and there’s one more latch on each side where the assembly meets the windshield. Make no mistake about it, the Freedom Top has definitely served as inspiration for the new Bronco.
Michael DiCenzo has photographed a production-ready prototype on his way to work in Romeo, Michigan, and despite the camouflage, the truck-based SUV had all of the roof panels removed. In addition to the vehicle, it’s important to note that Ford operates the Michigan Proving Ground in Romeo.
Ford Bronco 2021 Facebook group members Chad Hartzel and Heather Monday have also photographed the newcomer in an undisclosed location at night and just “south of Denver." Colorado is well known for high-altitude testing, usually the final testing phase before FoMoCo reveals a new vehicle.
Heather spied a topless one as well, but a two-door model instead of the four-door caught by Michael. With so many prototypes put through their paces in so many locations throughout the United States of America, it’s downright obvious that Ford has a surprise in the offing.
As the headline implies, the world debut will take place on July 9th and it will be livestream on the Internet for everyone to see the 2021 Bronco without any sort of camouflage. The Blue Oval took to Instagram to confirm the date and to hype us up with a catchy line - “The Wild Returns.”
As we wait for the big reveal, it’s worth remembering that at least one engine has been confirmed so far in the guise of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost from the Ranger. In addition to the 10-speed auto from the mid-sized pickup, the Bronco will also be offered with a seven-speed “crawler gear” manual.
Michael DiCenzo has photographed a production-ready prototype on his way to work in Romeo, Michigan, and despite the camouflage, the truck-based SUV had all of the roof panels removed. In addition to the vehicle, it’s important to note that Ford operates the Michigan Proving Ground in Romeo.
Ford Bronco 2021 Facebook group members Chad Hartzel and Heather Monday have also photographed the newcomer in an undisclosed location at night and just “south of Denver." Colorado is well known for high-altitude testing, usually the final testing phase before FoMoCo reveals a new vehicle.
Heather spied a topless one as well, but a two-door model instead of the four-door caught by Michael. With so many prototypes put through their paces in so many locations throughout the United States of America, it’s downright obvious that Ford has a surprise in the offing.
As the headline implies, the world debut will take place on July 9th and it will be livestream on the Internet for everyone to see the 2021 Bronco without any sort of camouflage. The Blue Oval took to Instagram to confirm the date and to hype us up with a catchy line - “The Wild Returns.”
As we wait for the big reveal, it’s worth remembering that at least one engine has been confirmed so far in the guise of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost from the Ranger. In addition to the 10-speed auto from the mid-sized pickup, the Bronco will also be offered with a seven-speed “crawler gear” manual.