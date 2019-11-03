2021 Cadillac Escalade Will Be Revealed This December

The covers will drop on December 10th according to GM Authority, and it was about time for the K2-based utility vehicles to be replaced by all-new models on the T1 platform. The underpinnings are shared with the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500, and as opposed to the preceding K2, the T1 will introduce multi-link rear suspension to the Escalade, Escalade ESV, Tahoe, Suburban, Yukon, and Yukon XL.
General Motors announced in June 2019 that it would invest $20 million in the Arlington assembly plant, and all that money is going into re-tooling the production line and body shop. At that time, the executive vice president of global manufacturing mentioned something along the lines of “the highest quality products possible.”
It’s widely known that General Motors isn’t the byword for quality and reliability, and if you’ve ever sat behind the wheel of a Silverado 1500, the plasticky cabin leaves much to be desired. Another thing that must be mentioned about the next-generation SUVs riding on the T1 platform is the 2.7-liter Tripower engine.
The four-cylinder turbo is an abysmal choice in the Silverado 1500, and GM Authority expects this engine to come standard in the Tahoe and Suburban. Considering the boxiness and weight of these two models, the 5.3-liter V8 should be the more appropriate choice. The 6.2 small-block would be even better, and in the case of the Escalade, it’s likely the Blackwing twin-turbo V8 will be offered in the V-Series model.
Regardless of the number of cylinders and how the air is delivered into the combustion chambers, there’s no denying the transmission will come in the form of a 10-speed automatic with a torque converter. K2 utility vehicles received the Hydra-Matic 10L80 for the 2018 model year.
The transmission has a total ratio span of 7.3864, and the 10L80 can take up to 800 Nm (590 pound-feet) of torque. Ford manufactures the 10R in Livonia, Michigan while General Motors makes the 10L at Romulus Powertrain.
“Sources familiar with the future product plans” told GM Authority that next-generation SUVs will feature “exceptional attention to detail” both inside and out, so here’s hoping General Motors will keep its word.
