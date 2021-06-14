Viral Video Pokes Fun at Cyclists: "Helmets Have Always Been a Bright Idea"

4 The New Chevrolet Optra Is a Rebadged Baojun 630

3 Demand for GM China-Exclusive $5000 EV Exceeds Supply by 25 to 1

More on this:

2021 Baojun Valli Is GM’s New $12K Station Wagon For China

Station wagons may be a dying breed in most parts of the world, but not in China, where General Motors – well, technically the SAIC-GM-Wuling joint venture – has launched the new Baojun Valli Station Wagon (SW). 12 photos



The exterior design is nothing to write home about, but



GM says that the new Valli SW boasts on-board internet connectivity, remote functionality, voice control, infotainment system and several other such items. It also allows owners to control certain household functions from the cockpit, and haul rather big items, with 1,620 liters (57.2 cu-ft) of space behind the front seats.



In terms of safety, the vehicle gets automatic emergency braking and anti-collision warning.



Power, on the other hand, is supplied by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. The mill kW (147 PS / 145 HP ) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque, and works in conjunction with a continuously variable transmission ( CVT ).



General Motors did not say anything about the performance of the 2021 Baojun Valli Station Wagon, but they did announce the official starting price. And at RMB 79,800, or $12,461 at the current exchange rates, it is actually a bargain compared to the most affordable Ford crossover, the tiny



The most expensive trim level is a RMB 105,800 (equal to $16,522) affair, according to the car manufacturer. At 4,685 mm (184.4 in) long, 1,806 mm (71.1 in) wide and 1,485 mm (58.5 in) tall, the 2021 Baojun Valli SW is about as big as the five-door Toyota Corolla. The wheelbase is 2,700 mm (106.3 in) long, which places it in the compact segment.The exterior design is nothing to write home about, but it is not disappointing either . Like the sportier-looking RC-5W, it features slim LED DRLs above the familiar Baojun grille, with the main clusters sitting further down. The roofline is a bit arched towards the rear, and the back end looks actually very similar to that of the RC-5W.GM says that the new Valli SW boasts on-board internet connectivity, remote functionality, voice control, infotainment system and several other such items. It also allows owners to control certain household functions from the cockpit, and haul rather big items, with 1,620 liters (57.2 cu-ft) of space behind the front seats.In terms of safety, the vehicle gets automatic emergency braking and anti-collision warning.Power, on the other hand, is supplied by a 1.5-liter turbocharged engine. The mill pumps out 108(147 PS / 145) and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque, and works in conjunction with a continuously variable transmission ().General Motors did not say anything about the performance of the 2021 Baojun Valli Station Wagon, but they did announce the official starting price. And at RMB 79,800, or $12,461 at the current exchange rates, it is actually a bargain compared to the most affordable Ford crossover, the tiny 2021 EcoSport , which starts at $20,395 in the U.S.The most expensive trim level is a RMB 105,800 (equal to $16,522) affair, according to the car manufacturer.

load press release