Baojun RS-3 Chinese Crossover Rolls Out Turbo Engine Option

If you thought that General Motors sells a lot of vehicles in the United States, the automaker’s Chinese division begs to differ. GM is so big in the Middle Kingdom thanks to the joint venture with SAIC and Wuling that the Chinese are treated to brands the U.S. doesn’t get. Baojun, for example. 10 photos



In production since September 2019, the Baojun RS-3 with the turbocharged powerplant sports three trim levels that range in price from 87,800 to 98,800 yuan. At current exchange rates, make that 12,550 and 14,115 U.S. dollars. Founded in 2010 and translating to “treasured horse” in English, the marque is much obliged to announce that its subcompact crossover has gained a 1.5-liter turbo engine. Compared to the free-breathing motor from last year, the EcoTec LFV promises 163 horsepower and 184 pound-feet (250 Nm) of torque from 2,000 to 3,000 rpm. All-wheel drive, however, isn’t offered.The value-oriented brand refers to the continuously variable transmission as having eight speeds, but that’s not exactly true. You see, auses two pulleys with variable widths and a rubber belt to create an infinite number of ratios. At best, Baojun may refer to predefined simulated ratios.But wait, there’s more! The press release announcing the RS-3 1.5T mentions an “interstellar geometry design language” coming courtesy of a “fashionable exterior” with a “sport front bumper” and “split-type LED headlights.” Waxing lyrical is one thing, but Baojun may be exaggerating a little bit.Segment-leading driver assistance is on the menu, and the Chinese crossover also boasts automatic air conditioning that can be activated remotely. Wireless charging for Qi-enabled smartphones, auto-folding rearview mirrors with memory, anti-pinching windows with one-button lift for all four corners, and a six-way adjustable driver’s seat are a few other highlights of the RS-3.The advanced adaptive cruise control system is a far cry from the Super Cruise suite of the Cadillac CT6, but it does make sense for customers that spent most of their driving time on the highway. Theworks at speeds of up to 150 kilometers per hour (93 mph), maintaining a safe distance from the vehicles ahead and stopping/restarting the car in stop-and-go traffic.In production since September 2019, the Baojun RS-3 with the turbocharged powerplant sports three trim levels that range in price from 87,800 to 98,800 yuan. At current exchange rates, make that 12,550 and 14,115 U.S. dollars.

