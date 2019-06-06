2020 Volkswagen Passat on Sale in Europe, Alltrack costs €51,000

HP

TDI

The changes are more about making the Passat a better fleet car - emissions, efficiency and technology. But the cosmetics have been updated as well, with a new fascia, revised interiors, and a sporty-looking R-Line.Trims have also been updated too, to Passat, Business and Elegance. So there's no Comfortline or Highline. And only the top two get the R-Line optional package.For now, five engines will be available, and most of the powertrain combinations focus on diesel, which has lower CO2 emissions for fleets. The two TSI systems offer 190and 272 HP, both with particulate filters. A bit further down the line, we should also get the 1.5 TSI, probably in a mild hybrid configuration.Diesels include the base 1.6with 120 HP, followed by 190 and 240 HP configurations for the 2.0 TDI. Again, Volkswagen plans to add the 150 HP 2.0 TDI Evo, which uses the same mild-hybrid technology as Audi's A6.But if you're a fleet buyer looking for those ultra-low emissions, just wait for the Passat GTE, which updates the 218 HP plug-in hybrid powertrain with a new 13 kWh battery system that gives you up to 57km (35 miles) of EV range.The Passat may be a normal mid-size car, but it's priced in the same league as premium rivals like the C-Class and 3 Series. It starts from €34,720 for the Passat sedan with a manual and a 1.6-liter, the most expensive configuration being the Alltrack 2.0 BiTDI at €50,795. We'd skip the second turbo and just have the 190 HP model for 3,000 euros less.But you're not done there, as paint, adaptive LED lights, the MIB 3 infotainment and a few safety systems probably need to be added.