2020 smart EQ ForTwo, ForFour Detailed for UK Market

Compared to the 2000s and early 2010s, the smart isn’t selling as well as before. Not even the all-electric offensive hasn’t helped the company, and the mid-cycle refresh of the EQ lineup doesn’t promise to turn things around either. 51 photos



The Edition 1 tops the EQ lineup. Available only for the coupe and cabriolet, this version is offered in special colors, features a Brabus spoiler, side sills, and wheels, and starting prices of 23,790 and 26,210 pounds sterling, respectively. Revealed in the flesh at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show, the EQ is now available to order in the United Kingdom from 16,850 pounds sterling on-the-road including the plug-in car grant. That may seem like a bargain compared to popular EVs such as the Renault Zoe and Nissan Leaf, but the appearances are misleading.From a 17.6-kWh battery pack, all EQ models are rated around 70 miles of range. The 82-horsepower electric motor driving the rear wheels is electronically limited to 81 miles per hour, and don’t get me started with how slow the smart accelerates to 62 miles per hour. On the upside, the on-board charger is now rated at 22as standard. What those numbers mean is that a rapid charger needs 40 minutes to take the battery from 10 to 80 percent. Using a wall box, make that six hours.Available as a coupe, cabrio, ForFour, and Edition 1, the EQ series is equipped with 15-inch alloy wheels painted black and black fabric with stitching in white. The visuals are complemented by LED daytime running lights and body-colored front grille. Leather on the steering wheel, rear parking sensors, a 7.0-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation, Bluetooth, Android Auto, Mirrorlink, DAB radio, and automatic climate control are also standard for the entry-level grade.Customers who opt to go from the second trim line are offered 16-inch alloys, brushed stainless steel for the pedals, a storage net, rearview camera, and a panoramic roof. Go for the cabriolet, and the latter is replaced by a draft stop. Prime Exclusive is the name of the third trim level, and smart is much obliged to upgrade the headlights from halogen bulbs to a full-LED arrangement.The Edition 1 tops the EQ lineup. Available only for the coupe and cabriolet, this version is offered in special colors, features a Brabus spoiler, side sills, and wheels, and starting prices of 23,790 and 26,210 pounds sterling, respectively.

