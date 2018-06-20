2019 Ducati SuperSport Drops the Usual Red for New Titanium Grey

The traditional red used on the Ducati SuperSport turned grey this week after the Italian bike builder announced the introduction of a new color to the range. ""The SuperSport says goodbye to the traditional Ducati Red," said the company.

The change in color for the 2019 model year will not bring a change in price for the bike. Ducati will keep selling the SuperSport starting at $12,995 for the regular for the regular version and at $14,995 for the SuperSport S.



Ducati says only the S variant would continue to be available in both red and Star White Silk as well as Grey. The new color would become available at dealers starting July.



In the present configuration, the SuperSport uses a 937 cc twin-cylinder Testastretta engine that delivers 110 horsepower at 9,000 rpm. The bike comes complete with all the modern safety features like ABS and traction control.



The rider gets his info via a compact instrument panel that shows neutral, indicators, full beams, engine rpm limit, oil pressure and fuel reserve. The LCD display that completes the instrument panel is used to show all other data.



The S variant adds on top of the regular version Quick Shift up/down, passenger seat cover, 48 mm Öhlins fork with TiN coated inner tubes and a single-shock with an integrated gas tank.



