2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body

An all-new model is probably going to come out late next year and will take advantage of everything Toyota has done in recent years. That includes the platform, the engines, technology, and design.
The underpinnings are obviously going to be shared with the C-HR and Prius. It's called the Toyota New Global Architecture, or TNGA
for short. The modular unibody can be adapted for AWD
, but there's probably no need for that when it comes to the Auris, which more directly competes with the Opel Astra than the premium A-Class or Golf (which do have AWD).
Although the camouflage seems to include copious amounts of duct tape, we can still guess what the designers are going for. It's a combination of the C-HR with a little bit of Corolla and Camry.
The headlights are narrow and follow the shape of the clamshell hood. The taillights, meanwhile, support a sharp crease in the middle of the hatch. Of course, this is a family car, so it can't be styled like a coupe. Practicality and features win buyers here, not effervescent design.
But it's a little more dramatic than the outgoing model, which has been around since 2012, receiving a mid-life facelift in 2015.
From the powertrain point of view, we don't expect massive changes. The 1.2-liter turbo will continue to play a big part, as will the 1.8-liter hybrid. Toyota won't offer any types of diesel, though.
Based on a collaboration signed between the two companies, it's rumored that the Corolla sedan and Auris hatch will get TwinPower Turbo engines, either the 1.5-liter or the 2.0-liter one. This would give the Japanese automaker a way to compete with the Civic and Golf of similar displacements.