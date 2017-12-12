autoevolution
 

2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body

12 Dec 2017, 19:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It's a car of many names: Toyota Auris, Toyota Corolla Hatchback and, after the demise of Scion, the Corolla iM. Our latest spyshots reveal the 2019 version of that 5-door compact.
11 photos
2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body2019 Toyota Auris Spied With Production Body
An all-new model is probably going to come out late next year and will take advantage of everything Toyota has done in recent years. That includes the platform, the engines, technology, and design.

The underpinnings are obviously going to be shared with the C-HR and Prius. It's called the Toyota New Global Architecture, or TNGA for short. The modular unibody can be adapted for AWD, but there's probably no need for that when it comes to the Auris, which more directly competes with the Opel Astra than the premium A-Class or Golf (which do have AWD).

Although the camouflage seems to include copious amounts of duct tape, we can still guess what the designers are going for. It's a combination of the C-HR with a little bit of Corolla and Camry.

The headlights are narrow and follow the shape of the clamshell hood. The taillights, meanwhile, support a sharp crease in the middle of the hatch. Of course, this is a family car, so it can't be styled like a coupe. Practicality and features win buyers here, not effervescent design.

But it's a little more dramatic than the outgoing model, which has been around since 2012, receiving a mid-life facelift in 2015.

From the powertrain point of view, we don't expect massive changes. The 1.2-liter turbo will continue to play a big part, as will the 1.8-liter hybrid. Toyota won't offer any types of diesel, though.

Based on a collaboration signed between the two companies, it's rumored that the Corolla sedan and Auris hatch will get TwinPower Turbo engines, either the 1.5-liter or the 2.0-liter one. This would give the Japanese automaker a way to compete with the Civic and Golf of similar displacements.
2019 Toyota Auris Toyota Auris Corolla hatchback spyshots
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
On Electric Harleys and New Generations A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactTOYOTA Auris 5 DoorsTOYOTA Auris 5 Doors CompactAll TOYOTA models  