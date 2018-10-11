2019 MINI Lineup Simplified in the UK

autoevolution
For the 2019 model year, MINI has decided to cut back on trim levels to three in the United Kingdom. Classic, Sport, and Exclusive are their names, and each comes with lots of standard equipment.
Applicable to the three-door hatch, five-door hatch, two-door convertible, Clubman, and Countryman, the Classic features 6.5-inch infotainment, DAB radio in addition to FM, Bluetooth connectivity for your mobile phone, MINI projectors in the door mirrors, automatic headlights, and ambient lighting for the cabin. So far so good, right?

But moving on to the Sport, the British automaker steps up the list of standard equipment with aerodynamic enhancements from the JCW, sports suspension, alloy wheels, bucket seat, sports steering wheel, and an anthracite headliner. The Exclusive is focused on luxury, adding chrome trim inside and out, leather upholstery, and trim-exclusive [pun definitely intended] alloy wheels.

New option packages are also available, allowing the customer to customize their MINI to a great extent. Next up, the engine lineup isn't all that different from the 2018 model year, with the exception of particulate filters on all gasoline options. After selecting between One, Cooper, Cooper D, and Cooper S, the customer can then opt for no less than four packages: Comfort, Comfort Plus, Navigation, and Navigation Plus.

Pricing in the UK starts at £16,190 for the One Classic in three-door hatchback Classic configuration. Another change brought by the 2019 model year is the end-to-end online purchasing process, designed to appeal to the younger clientele of the brand.

“We know that customers today want a simple purchase experience, and this thinking has been central to the development of our new line up,” said David George, head honcho of MINI in the United Kingdom. “We have reduced complexity in our product offering, and harmonized options across the whole range, ensuring an easy customer journey whether in one of our retailers or on mini.co.uk.”

Through the online portal, MINI UK also offers the possibility to arrange a trade-in, test drive, payment, and even the handover of your vehicle of choice. 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
