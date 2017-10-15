2018 Mercedes-Benz CLS Spied Up Close Ahead, Interior Included

Get ready to feel nostalgia for the old CLS-Class because there's a new one coming out, and it might not even be called the same. Also, the CLE-Class probably won't have any of those popular V8 engines.

5 photos AMG GT 4-Door is a combination between the GT and an E63.



If both had the 4.0-liter engine, it would hurt sales, so the CLE-Class will probably make do with an inline 6 pushing out North of 400 HP . That's not too bad, right?



Everybody expects the CLS replacement to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It's even been spotted wearing nothing but a



Despite the camouflage over the front, we're getting a pretty good idea of the styling. The coupe features the same tapered headlights we saw on the A-Class sedan preview concept. The grille combines the familiar starburst look with a new design for the outer frame.



The weird thing is that it looks nothing like the E-Class or the S-Class, which is an odd thing for BMW. Maybe there's going to be a family of four-door coupe models with cohesive styling.



If you're a fan of the "vanilla" CLS versions, you're going to love this new car. It's going to have the latest inline 6 diesel engines in the 350d and 400d. They should be just as fast and economical as their BMW counterparts.



The standard transmission should be a nine-speed auto, sending power either to the back or all four wheels. The LA Auto Show kicks off on the first day of December, but a web debut a few days before that is likely.



Mercedes is taking the successful four-door coupe idea and splitting it into two cars. This CLs is a sister car to the E-Class, while theGT 4-Door is a combination between the GT and an E63.If both had the 4.0-liter engine, it would hurt sales, so the CLE-Class will probably make do with an inline 6 pushing out North of 400. That's not too bad, right?Everybody expects the CLS replacement to debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show. It's even been spotted wearing nothing but a towel . But this sighting involves the Darth Vader body cladding package.Despite the camouflage over the front, we're getting a pretty good idea of the styling. The coupe features the same tapered headlights we saw on the A-Class sedan preview concept. The grille combines the familiar starburst look with a new design for the outer frame.The weird thing is that it looks nothing like the E-Class or the S-Class, which is an odd thing for BMW. Maybe there's going to be a family of four-door coupe models with cohesive styling.If you're a fan of the "vanilla" CLS versions, you're going to love this new car. It's going to have the latest inline 6 diesel engines in the 350d and 400d. They should be just as fast and economical as their BMW counterparts.The standard transmission should be a nine-speed auto, sending power either to the back or all four wheels. The LA Auto Show kicks off on the first day of December, but a web debut a few days before that is likely.