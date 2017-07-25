2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Facelift Spied as Plug-in Hybrid

The new generation C-Class has received almost constant updates since its launch. However, a mid-life facelift
is being prepared as we speak in Germany. We think this is the first instance where the C350e version was spotted. Or is it something else, something new?
5 photos
The thing about the C350e or C-Class Plug-in Hybrid
, as it used to be called, is that it's a high-end model. Because it's burdened with expensive batteries, Mercedes offers it with the best headlights and interior trim. But this 2018 facelift prototype has the basic lights. So what gives?
Who knows, maybe they plan to offer a second model with a plug-one that's less powerful and cheaper to buy, but also slightly more economical. The only problem with our wild goose chase is that Mercedes doesn't have any small engines. Sure, there's working on a 1.2 and 1.4 turbo with Renault
, but they shouldn't be ready yet.
How do we even know it's a plug-in? Well, there's a hole in the back bumper, and that's what it's for -plugging in. Some cars have their ugly CNG filler cap located there, but there's no gas-powered Mercedes other than the B-Class.
The technology battle is fought over lighting units. We have a suspicion that the C-Class facelift might be available with OLED taillights like the ones on the E-Class.
But changes are happening inside as well. Designers have kept the instrument binnacle, resisting the urge to fit a panoramic display. However, the main screen will be bigger and of higher resolution.
Also, expect a range of new engines. Say goodbye to the old 2.1L diesel and hello to a brand new 2-liter. Also, the C43 is likely to drop the V6 setup for an inline-6 with more power. But we don't know if that will coincide with the mid-life facelift's debut.