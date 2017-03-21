autoevolution

2018 Audi Q5 Priced From $42,475, New SQ5 From $55,275

 
21 Mar 2017, 6:54 UTC
by
The first-gen Q5 has been very lucrative for Audi in the ever-booming compact luxury crossover SUV segment, but the 2018 MY sees the introduction of an all-new iteration. And as expected from such a move, the 2018 Q5 and performance-oriented SQ5 are a bit more expensive than the models they replace, but not by much.
Slated to go on sale this spring, the 2018 Audi Q5 will start from $42,475 including destination and delivery. That’s $625 more than the 2017 model of the same variety, and oh-so close to rivals such as the X3 and GLC. Be that as it may, it’s still just a little more expensive than the competition’s equivalents.

The SQ5, which ships with a 3.0-liter TFSI V6 that has a lot of get-up-and-go to its name, can be had from $55,275 at the very least. That represents a $1,025 increase over the old SQ5, and $550 less than the GLC43 SUV.

Q5s come in three flavors: Premium, Premium Plus, and Prestige, with the Premium boasting Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rearview camera, and automatic climate control. $4,000 on top of the base price gets you the Premium Plus, adding LED headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and blind-spot monitoring. The Q5 Prestige is another $5,300, and prides itself on items such as the virtual cockpit, head-up display, and a 360-degree camera system. If you want some adaptive damping to go with your Q5, that'd be $1k.

In the case of the SQ5, there are only two trim levels to choose from, starting with the Premium Plus. The S Sport package adds $3,000 to the total, whereas the Cold Weather package another $500. The thing with the 2018 Audi SQ5, though, is that it’s a very different animal from the Q5 when it comes down to performance. 354 ponies (260 kW) and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) from as low as 1,370 rpm equal 5.4 seconds to 62 mph (100 km/h).

Look forward to the all-new SQ5 to set foot on U.S. ground this summer.
