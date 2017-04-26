autoevolution

2017 Kia Cadenza Gets Top Safety Pick+ Rating after IIHS Crash Tests

 
When equipped with the optional front crash prevention and specific headlights, the 2017 Kia Cadenza is worthy of the Top Safety Pick+ rating. The IIHS conducted its usual barrage of tests and concluded the Korean premium sedan could indeed compete with the Germans in this regard.
As usual, a car mush gets a "Good" score in five crash tests - small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side impact, roof strength and head restraints - to get the Top Safety Pick rating. Going the extra mile means also grabbing the "Advanced" or "Superior" rating for front crash prevention and an “Acceptable” or “Good” headlight rating.

“This designation is a great achievement that speaks to Kia’s commitment to safety, quality, and continuous improvement. We are proud that the Cadenza received across-the-board good crashworthiness ratings, which is another testament to the efforts of our engineers and the integrity of our vehicles," said Orth Hedrick, vice president, product planning, KMA.

Watching expensive cars getting smashed into a wall has always been a guilty pleasure of ours. Going at 40 miles per hour, the Cadenza's shell holds up well in the small overlap test, where only a quarter of the front hits the barrier. The front wheel shatters in half, and there's massive damage to the left wing, but deformation of the cabin is minimal, the IIHS says.

The side impact test is equally dramatic, as the IIHS's rolling rig smashes into and tears the luxury interior apart. But the curtain airbags do their job well.

The 2017 Cadenza offers a suite of available driver assist systems, such as the first Kia Smart Blind Spot Detection System, designed to sense unintentional drifting toward a vehicle in the driver’s blind spot and, in certain situations, can automatically brake the opposite side front wheel to help maintain the line.

Forget the fact that same badge appears on the dorky-looking Rio and Soul, and the Cadenza could easily pass as an Audi A6 rival. The exterior is fine, but it's cabin where this car scores the most points. But in a world where people are obsessed with crossovers, this model has a double disadvantage.



