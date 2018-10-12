autoevolution
2017 Dodge Challenger Driver Runs Over Man After Dunkin Donuts Dispute

12 Oct 2018
That’s one (dangerous) way to have the final say: a woman chose to settle a verbal dispute by using her muscle car to run over one of the man she’d been arguing with.
The incident occurred last week, in the parking lot of a Dunkin Donuts in Northeast Philadelphia, but police are still looking for the female driver. According to local station Fox29, they have retrieved the vehicle used in the attack, a white 2017 Dodge Challenger with two black racing stripes on it.

Footage of the incident and of the verbal dispute that proceeded it has also been obtained by the police, from CCTV surveillance cameras. You can see snippets from it in the video at the bottom of the page.

Eyewitnesses tell the station that the woman, who appeared to be in the medical profession judging by her attire, got into a spat with the victim and other men in whose company he was. They don’t say what the fight was all about, but it was bad enough to get the woman fuming mad.

One eyewitness claims that she first tried to throw hot coffee at her victim, but eventually settled for a soda. She wasn’t done, though. When she left Dunkin Donuts, she got into the car and plowed towards the victim and his friends, running over him as she would over a speed bump.

The victim spoke with Fox29 from the hospital bed, revealing the extent of his injuries and saying that no amount of disagreements would justify such a violent attack. Police say that the woman showed complete disregard for human life and that her victim count could have been higher, had not the other men jumped out of her way.

“The suspect has been described by police as a black woman between the ages of 35-40, standing approximately 5’8”, with short blonde hair,” Fox29 says. People who can offer more information on the suspect are urged to come forward.

