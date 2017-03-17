autoevolution
2017 Abarth 595 Trofeo Is Based On The 595 Pista, UK Pricing From GBP 17,290

 
Abarth-modded Fiat 500 models were never cheap, and the newest version of the Trofeo doesn't shy away from that judgment. In hot hatchback-loving Great Britain, the hatchback starts from £17,290, whereas the cabriolet is exactly £2k more.
Taking inspiration from the 595 Trofeo Edition launched two years ago, the 595 Trofeo without the 'Edition' suffix is based on the 595 Pista presented earlier this month at the Geneva Motor Show. A 1.4 T-Jet four-banger turbo does the talking, with 160 PS (158 bhp) and 230 Nm (170 lb-ft) to its name.

Coupled to the Record Monza exhaust, the 1.4 T-Jet is certain to put on an aural show both inside and outside the car. The automaker offers a choice of five exterior colors for the 595 Trofeo, regardless of body style. Starting with Scorpione Black, the list continues with two tones of gray, Gara White, and Abarth Red. Colors that complement the bodywork (black, red, and yellow) can be applied to the front and rear dam inserts and side mirrors.

The exterior visual front is completed by matte black-finish 17-inch Formula alloy wheels, whereas the interior is all about the sporty-looking seats with Abarth-branded integrated headrests. The 7.0-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system is another high point, mostly thanks to a telemetry module. This feature allows the owner to load European race tracks for the system to display real-time tips to improve lap times. Furthermore, recorded sessions are easily accessible by the user for analysis at any time.

Outside the track and on the open road, the Uconnect media unit is capable of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto out of the box. For the keenest of drivers, the Koni Frequency Selective Damping shocks at the rear should do the trick.

“The extra standard equipment means it’s excellent value for money, while the technology such as the telemetry, makes it an ideal choice for customers who want to test their car’s performance on a racetrack,” said Gerry Southerington, Abarth UK brand manager. "It’s a winning combination.”
