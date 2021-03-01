200K HP Aussie Invader 5R Could Hit 1,000 MPH in 22s, Going for Speed Record

According to the FIA, the title of the fastest land vehicle on the planet belongs to Andy Green’s ThrustSSC. It was bestowed upon it all the way back in 1997, when the machine shot past the sound barrier, reaching a staggering top speed of 763.035 mph (1,227.985 kph). But that’s child play compared to what a team from Australia has planned.
Aussie Invader is how they like to call themselves, and apparently, they'll go after the world land speed record next year using something called Aussie Invader 5R.
Like all builds of its kind that ever went after a speed record, this one is bullet in shape and rocket at heart.
Now, “due to legal restrictions,” we don’t know exactly what powers this thing. It is described as an “ablative B3 rocket engine running bi-propellant,” capable of developing 62,000 lbs of thrust, which converted into horsepower is about 200,000. That’s massive, even from a rocket engine’s point of view.
According to simulations, the immense power should be enough to accelerate the 5R to a speed of 1,000 mph (1,609 kph) in about 22 seconds and smash ThrustSSC’s record in the process. During this short time, the Aussie Invader team says about 2.8 tons of propellant should be used to push the 9.2-ton contraption right into the history books.
According to CarAdvice, which first reported this, the attempt on the speed record will be made next year, with the team’s founder Rosco McGlashan behind the controls. The location of the run was not announced yet, but there’s no shortage of deserts in Australia if they plan on doing this at home.
“We are very confident that we can break the record [which currently sits at 1223.7km/h], and push the car onto 1000mph [1609km/h]… we believe that this is the best designed car ever to attempt the record,” Mark Read, Aussie Invader’s media director was quoted as saying by the source.
There are, of course, a lot of things to be done before the run, but these guys seem determined to make this happen. We’ll just have to wait until next year and see whether the 24-year old record falls or not.
