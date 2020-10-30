Not Even the Driver of the Record-Breaking SSC Tuatara Knows What’s Happening

Earlier this month, SSC North America claimed to have the fastest production car in the world: the SSC Tuatara had set a new top speed record on a public road, averaging 316.11 mph (508.72 kph) on a stretch of State Route 160 in Nevada.
The record would be certified by the Guinness Book of World Records, SSC North America further said. At the wheel of the Tuatara was racing driver Oliver Webb, and he too shared the happy news on his social media, posting the same video that was released by the carmaker: the run in which the Tuatara reached a top speed of 331 mph (532.6 kph).
As you may have heard, gearheads are not buying what SSC North America is trying to sell them with that video. It’s not that they don’t believe the Tuatara is capable of such speeds, but rather that they think that the video “attesting” the record is misleading, mathematically impossible or outright faked for clout.
If you are among these gearheads and were maybe hoping for an answer from Webb himself, wait no more. Webb has no answers to offer, as he makes it very clear in his most recent Instagram video. You’d think the driver of a hypercar going for a new world record would have an idea as to the speed it was traveling during that record-setting run, but that’s not the case.
In the video posted to Instagram (see below), Webb says that he has no access to raw data and, as such, he can’t weigh in on the debate to shift the balance to either side. The implication is clear: when you’re driving at such high speeds, you’re not paying too much attention to your speedometer – which might not even be that accurate to begin with.
Webb also says that he’s heard of the controversy online and has seen Shmee’s video on it (see below), and vouches to offer more clarity as soon as he gets the needed data himself. He is under no contract with SSC North America, so he’s not under obligation with them to say something. Or not say something.
SPEED WORLD RECORD!!! The news is out and we can FINALLY reveal this insane number- 331mph/ 532kph The preparation and effort that’s gone into this from everyone over the last year at SSC, Driven Studios, the production team, law enforcement and government we can’t thank you enough- we are now World Record holders. Can’t wait to show you all some POV ;) ÷: @hugh.hou