Not Even the Driver of the Record-Breaking SSC Tuatara Knows What’s Happening

View this post on Instagram

SPEED WORLD RECORD!!! The news is out and we can FINALLY reveal this insane number- 331mph/ 532kph The preparation and effort that’s gone into this from everyone over the last year at SSC, Driven Studios, the production team, law enforcement and government we can’t thank you enough- we are now World Record holders. Can’t wait to show you all some POV ;) ÷: @hugh.hou

A post shared by Oliver Webb (@oliverjameswebb) on Oct 19, 2020 at 7:22am PDT