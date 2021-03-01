2017 Shelby Mustang GT350 With Ford GT-Like Taillights Looks Ferrari-Esque

Even though it isn’t as special as a GT350R with delivery miles, this one-owner 2017 Shelby GT350 remains a fine piece of American engineering, with a little trick up its sleeve that may or may not be to your liking. More on that new rear-end aesthetic later.
The car is getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer with 7,214 miles (11,610 km) on the clock, featuring an Avalanche Gray exterior with black over-the-top stripes, a black roof, and red accents. The owner also added black and red side stripes, joined in union by the Shelby-branded front splitter, hood vent, fender vents, and quad exhausts.
Meanwhile, black 19-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires help create a powerful contrast, which the color-matched Brembo calipers do not offset at all.
It’s the taillights, however, that got our attention when we first came across this ad. There are multiple companies that will fit your latest-generation Mustang with circular LED rear light units, such as automotive lighting firm Raxiom. However, while they might look like Ford GT lights, they mostly give off a Ferrari F12berlinetta vibe once you factor in the Mustang’s rear fascia design. Rest assured that the stock headlights are also part of the package, should you decide to bid on this car.
Inside, this GT350 boasts Ebony leather heated and ventilated seats with suede center inserts, Shelby-embroidered floor mats, and carbon fiber dash and door inserts (which can be removed). The car also comes with an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, push-button start, additional gauges in the center stack, and Ford’s SYNC3 infotainment unit with satellite navigation and a nine-speaker audio system.
The power unit is the stock 5.2-liter Voodoo V8, with 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque. Everything is channeled to the rear wheels with the help of a six-speed manual transmission.
This is a true driver’s car, and it cost $61,040 back in 2017. We’ll know in five days whether its next owner paid less than sticker for it.
Meanwhile, black 19-inch wheels with Michelin Pilot Super Sport tires help create a powerful contrast, which the color-matched Brembo calipers do not offset at all.
It’s the taillights, however, that got our attention when we first came across this ad. There are multiple companies that will fit your latest-generation Mustang with circular LED rear light units, such as automotive lighting firm Raxiom. However, while they might look like Ford GT lights, they mostly give off a Ferrari F12berlinetta vibe once you factor in the Mustang’s rear fascia design. Rest assured that the stock headlights are also part of the package, should you decide to bid on this car.
Inside, this GT350 boasts Ebony leather heated and ventilated seats with suede center inserts, Shelby-embroidered floor mats, and carbon fiber dash and door inserts (which can be removed). The car also comes with an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, push-button start, additional gauges in the center stack, and Ford’s SYNC3 infotainment unit with satellite navigation and a nine-speaker audio system.
The power unit is the stock 5.2-liter Voodoo V8, with 526 hp (533 PS) and 429 lb-ft (582 Nm) of torque. Everything is channeled to the rear wheels with the help of a six-speed manual transmission.
This is a true driver’s car, and it cost $61,040 back in 2017. We’ll know in five days whether its next owner paid less than sticker for it.