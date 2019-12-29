2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 Chopped into a Pickup Because Americans Love Beds

For decades, pickup trucks have been the undisputed champions of American car sales. Even now, as SUVs are moving into a threatening position for them, pickups remain in high-demand, and we see countless new models being rolled off assembly lines.
The American passion for cars with beds at the rear is so great that over the years we’ve seen quite our share of conversions, usually made in custom shops for pretentious customers. It is not every day though that you get to see such a build being made at the request of a car dealer.
A while back, a Mercedes-Benz dealer somewhere in Atlanta ordered a 2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 and had it turned into a pickup for reasons unknown. Now, it is planning to sell the car during the Scottsdale auction in January 2020.
The Benz had its wagon rear chopped off and the chassis stretched by 29 inches to accommodate a rear cargo area. As a result of this move, the rear window and tailgate had to be repositioned to just aft of the rear doors.
What resulted is a low-riding pickup with a cargo box lined with diamond plate and bordered by brushed stainless-steel rails, and a hinged rear window that can be opened.
As a result of the modifications, some of the interior elements had to be adjusted as well. For instance, the car now features individual rear buckets separated by a Benz-made center console. Modern-day amenities such as Bluetooth, Parktronic, and automatic climate control come as standard. And even the stock phone and navigation systems are there, in working order.
The car is powered by a 3.2-liter V6 engine mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission and has 21,000 miles on the odometer.
As said, the car will sell next month during the Barrett-Jackson auction with no reserve, meaning it will go to the highest bidder.
