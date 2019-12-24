1984 Pontiac Fiero Custom Is a Macabre Ferrari Testarossa-Chevy Blazer Mashup

For about five years is the late 1980s, the now-defunct GM brand Pontiac built and sold the Fiero. Envisioned as a sports car with American DNA, the Fiero never even came close to the Italian thoroughbreds it was supposed to challenge.
But if the original Fiero did little to slap the performance-carmaker moniker on the Pontiac brand, that doesn’t mean custom garages can’t try to force themselves upon the model and turn it into something it's not. Just like the people responsible for this harrowing contraption.
The car you see in the gallery above came into the spotlight this month, as it is listed as for sale during the 2020 Scottsdale auction to be held in January in Arizona by Barrett-Jackson. And it’s called Pontiac Fiero Custom coupe.
This particular machine is in the midst of an identity crisis. The body belongs to a 1984 Fiero, but its builders don't seem to be very proud of that, so they stuck Ferrari badges on the sides and on the hood. To make sure we all get the point, Ferrari is written in bold, large letters all across the rear end.
Supposedly, the exterior has been inspired by the Ferrari Testarossa, and we might not have had a problem with that, if it weren’t for the next crazy thing they did.
You see, this Fiero is not your average American sports car pretending to be an Italian stallion. It also wants to be some type of miniature monster truck, using to that end a Chevrolet Blazer chassis and oversized wheels.
In this condition, and with an old-school 350ci V8 engine mated to a 3-speed TH400 automatic transmission under the hood, the car will sell at the said auction with no reserve. We’ll now in mid-January if anybody dares to pay anything for a build that wants to be three things at once.
The car you see in the gallery above came into the spotlight this month, as it is listed as for sale during the 2020 Scottsdale auction to be held in January in Arizona by Barrett-Jackson. And it’s called Pontiac Fiero Custom coupe.
This particular machine is in the midst of an identity crisis. The body belongs to a 1984 Fiero, but its builders don't seem to be very proud of that, so they stuck Ferrari badges on the sides and on the hood. To make sure we all get the point, Ferrari is written in bold, large letters all across the rear end.
Supposedly, the exterior has been inspired by the Ferrari Testarossa, and we might not have had a problem with that, if it weren’t for the next crazy thing they did.
You see, this Fiero is not your average American sports car pretending to be an Italian stallion. It also wants to be some type of miniature monster truck, using to that end a Chevrolet Blazer chassis and oversized wheels.
In this condition, and with an old-school 350ci V8 engine mated to a 3-speed TH400 automatic transmission under the hood, the car will sell at the said auction with no reserve. We’ll now in mid-January if anybody dares to pay anything for a build that wants to be three things at once.