1979 Chevy Corvette Mach 5 Is as Close to Japanese Anime as You Get in Real Life

Speed Racer, or Mach GoGoGo by its Japanese title, told the story of a young race driver called Go Mifune at the wheel of a car called Mach 5 . The machine was way ahead of its time and packed with high-tech gadgetry that could be deployed at the touch of a button to help the driver achieve his goals.With the custom world being as it is, people have tried to replicate the Mach 5 in real life over the years, and some have succeeded better than others. One car, in particular, seemed more than a right fit for the real-life incarnation of the anime car, the Chevrolet Corvette Kind of like this one here, a 1979 Vette that has been massaged into looking as close as the Mach 5 as possible. It boasts all sorts of tribute elements all over: a big red M up front, the number 5 on the doors, and Speed Racer lettering out back.The changes that had to be made to the Corvette to make it a right replica of the anime car are quite extensive, and a lot of fiberglass was used to completely reshape the front and rear end, giving the Corvette the telltale Mach 5 look.The interior is particularly appealing, with a deep red vinyl used everywhere except on the center console. There are two high back bucket seats in there, ready to receive driver and passenger.The car rides on 15-inch wheels shod in BFGoodrich tires, and it moves along under the power of a 350ci (5.7-liter) engine tied to a 3-speed automatic transmission.We dug this Mach 5 up on the lot of cars sold by Classic Auto Mall . It is listed as being unused and going for $86,900.