1970 Chevrolet Camaro Is The Grinch Only in Name, Beaut Has Harley-Davidson Eyes

The Grinch is not something people and objects like to be associated with. The Dr. Seuss character is a nasty little beast for most of its adventures in both the book and many movies and cartoons it has been the star of, and even if in the end it comes around, it can’t really undo the trouble it caused.
Despite being named The Grinch, this here 1970 Chevrolet Camaro is anything but a nasty little creature. Wrapped in a shade of green that is possibly the reason for its name, it is created by the famed Ringbrothers and was once the star of the SEMA show.
Now, some of you might already know everything there is to know about it, being such a famous car and all. It’s been out in the open several times, as it tried to find new owners, with the last adventure of this kind taking place last year, when it was listed for sale by MS Classic Cars.
We don’t know if it managed to sell back then—it was listed for the whooping price of $225,000—but we know that later this month it will be going under the Barrett-Jackson hammer in Las Vegas. There is no estimate on how much it is expected to fetch, but it is going with no reserve, meaning that it could sell for far less than listed last year.
And here's a quick reminder of what this custom Camaro is all about. We’re talking about a body boasting flared wheel openings, extended panels and fenders, and a carbon-fiber hood, among others. Riding on Forgeline center-lock wheels wrapped in Nitto NT05 tires, The Grinch lights up the road ahead of it thanks to Harley-Davidson headlights.
The interior of the Camaro comes with leather bucket seats, specially built door panels, and a dashboard with Ringbrothers gauges. The thing moves under the power of a 6.2-liter LS3 engine ran through a 5-speed manual transmission and rated at 602 horsepower.
Online bidding for the car is already open, but we won’t know how much it will fetch for at least two more weeks. Rest assured, we’ll come back to it as soon as we do.
