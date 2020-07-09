Z-Triton by Zeltini, the Electric Tricycle-Boat-Home You Can Go Camping With

1968 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 "Paxton" Is One Rare Pony

Original Shelby ‘Stangs are pretty rare and highly collectible because of their exclusivity. However, the “Paxton” holds a special place among them because it’s a dealer-supercharged model. 38 photos



Paxton GT350 number 01527 is also listed in the Shelby registry, and it’s a numbers-matching pony that also includes the originally build sheet, window sticker, and owner’s manual.



Finished in the correct yet not original Candy Apple Red over a Camel interior, the white-topped convertible is currently sitting idly in the inventory of



The 5.0-liter motor spins 3.50 rear gears and 15-inch spoked alloys wrapped in 235/60 15-inch radials. Power steering, power front disc brakes, and drums out the back are three other highlights.



From the exterior to the interior and undercarriage, this car appears to be in great condition despite the rather high mileage on the odometer. The vendor doesn’t mention any restoration or reconditioning in the online listing, nor do we know how much this bad boy actually costs.



Pictured in the gallery and video with 96,485 miles (155,278 kilometers) on the clock, the Paxton-upgraded GT350 is reportedly faster than a 289-cu.in. Cobra. Word has it this difference is straight-line performance is the reason for Carroll Shelby ordering a lot of blowers.



1968 is when the Ford Motor Company took production/conversion duties off Shelby’s hands, and until 1970, the Blue Oval has also offered the supercharging kit as an over-the-counter upgrade on any GT350 or 289-equipped Mustang – regardless of the car’s body style.



Of the 1,457



