1967 Saab Monte Carlo 850 Parked in the Woods Is a Fantastic Find, Sitting for Years

We all know what happened to Saab, but while the company is no more, it’s not a secret that some of its models really made history.
Back in the ‘60s, for example, the Swedish brand was betting big on the Saab Sport, a model specifically introduced in 1962 to replace the successful Saab GT750.
Sharing lots of parts with the Saab 96, the Sport eventually made its way to the United States as well, though, since its debut here in 1963, the car was known as Granturismo 850.
Saab had a change of mind only three years later when the Saab Sport was renamed Monte Carlo 850. However, not even this new naming approach prevented the series from getting the ax in 1968.
And now, here comes the good news.
One of the few Saab Monte Carlo 850 examples that were sold in the States has recently been found in the woods, where it has allegedly spent many years just sitting. While no further information on this front has been shared, the photos shared on Craigslist do seem to confirm this Monte Carlo 850 has indeed been parked for decades, albeit this doesn’t necessarily mean it’s already a complete wreck.
Not at all, actually. While it’s obviously a project car that needs a full restoration, the general condition is well above the average. There are indeed signs of rust here and there, but the photos don’t seem to tell the full story, so you’d better check the undersides, the floors, and the trunk as well before committing to a purchase.
No details have been shared on the engine under the hood, but the Saab Sport was originally launched with an 841 cc two-stroke, three-cylinder engine developing 52 horsepower. The power was later increased to 55 horsepower with the debut of MY 1965.
The seller claims the engine was still running when the car ended up on the side of the road, but of course, nobody knows for sure if there’s any sign left in it today.
Located in North Georgia, this rare Saab can be yours for just $2,900, and as it turns out, some other offers are accepted as well.
