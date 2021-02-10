1967 GMC Truck on 6-Inch Lift Has $3K-per-Gallon Paint Job

Certainly not as widespread as their Chevrolet counterparts, the GMC trucks of the C/K family do have a strong fanbase in today’s custom world. It is thanks to these people that we are able to enjoy builds such as this one here riding high above the ground, packing a mighty new engine, and coated in very expensive paint.
We found it sitting on the list of vehicles that will go under the hammer in Glendale, Arizona, next month, and immediately thought it is a perfect fit for our Truck Month coverage because, well, it checks all the right boxes.
This second-gen GMC is far from the shape and capabilities it had when GM rolled it off the lines all those decades ago. Its body has been massaged and polished to give it a fresh look, courtesy of a Blue Pearl paint job – we’re told the paint costs some $3,000 per gallon, and it was used on some interior elements as well – highlighted by silver ghost flames. Once ready, the body was propped high above the ground on a custom-built frame.
Responsible for the huge ground clearance of the truck is the new suspension system along with the 6-inch (152-mm) lift fitted in there. But that wouldn’t have meant much if the stance hadn’t been backed by impressive wheels. In this case, the choice (an effective one) was made to use Ultra Motorsport wheels and 35-inch tires to wrap them in.
Inside, the unknown builders of this truck opted for Scat seats and placed them in front of an aluminum dashboard panel that holds Auto Meter gauges.
The high-riding hood pops open to reveal a new engine of GM make, a 350ci (5.7-liter) unit working together with a 700R4 transmission. In this configuration, the powerplant is good for 345 hp.
Mecum, the auction house tasked with selling this truck, makes no estimate on how much it expects to fetch for it.
