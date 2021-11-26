Axis Support Vessel Has It All: Chopper, Jet Skis, Submersible, and Seaplanes

1965 Express Kavalier 115 "Tin Banana" Is Fine Art on Wheels, Could Be Yours

This machine from 1965 is indeed a rare sight. Called the Express Kavalier, its steel-pressed design earned it the nickname “Tin Banana.” The model was acquired 31 years ago by its current seller and has spent the past four years on display in a vintage motorcycle café. Now, it’s ready to find a new owner. 40 photos



The Kavalier 115 is outfitted with a 48cc two-stroke that was capable of delivering two hp when new. The engine is kick-started, fan-cooled, and mated to a three-speed transmission. A 12 mm Bing carb and a low-mounted chrome exhaust help it breathe.



It rides on 16-inch chrome rims with IRC whitewall tires. A leading-link fork in front and a swingarm in the rear, with shock absorbers at both ends, are responsible for the suspension.



The machine’s odometer reads 5,000 miles (about 8,000 km), but the true mileage is actually unknown. The seller says that the moped has not been ridden since acquisition and has been displayed in the motorcycle café emptied of its fluids.



This 1965 Kavalier is currently being offered on



This 1965 Kavalier is currently being offered on Bring a Trailer. It comes with a sales brochure from the manufacturer, its original German operating permit, a signed photo of Jay Leno riding an Express Kavalier, and a bill of sale.

The online auction will be open for three more days (until November 29th). The highest bid (at the moment of writing this article) on this classic piece sits at $11,111.

