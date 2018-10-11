autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

1964 Volkswagen Beetle Driven Only Once Can Be Yours For $1 Million

11 Oct 2018, 13:22 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
There is pride in owning a classic car and then there’s this – whatever you might call collector Rudy Zvarich’s gesture of keeping a 1964 Volkswagen Beetle under wraps after driving it only once.
6 photos
1964 Volkswagen Beetle with just 22 miles on the odometer, is up for sale1964 Volkswagen Beetle with just 22 miles on the odometer, is up for sale1964 Volkswagen Beetle with just 22 miles on the odometer, is up for sale1964 Volkswagen Beetle with just 22 miles on the odometer, is up for sale1964 Volkswagen Beetle with just 22 miles on the odometer, is up for sale
Zvarich, from Portland, Oregon, bought the Beetle as a backup for the 1957 Beetle that he drove daily, in case it ever broke down. At the time, he wasn’t a classic car collector, but he did like tinkering. He drove his new car to a friend’s house in the dead of night straight from the dealer, without an insurance and using a replacement battery.

He moved it to his own house some time later, which made it clock 22 miles on the odometer. Once in the garage, Zvarich covered the Beetle to keep it from gathering dust and forgot it there. In 2014, when he died, it went to his nephew Mike and his wife Pam, still in the same impeccable condition as when it was bought – and still having been properly driven just once.

The only fault on the Beetle is a small scratch Mike is responsible for. He and other relatives were playing inside the garage when they were kids, and one of them scratched the car. Zvarich made sure they never got that close to it ever again.

The car is now up for sale for the asking price of $1 million. Zvarich originally paid $1,756.90 for it, but it’s now a “time capsule,” so it comes with the price tag worthy of one.

“The time capsule 1964 Beetle was removed from its resting place and carefully brought up to running condition with careful attention to not disturb the originality of the car,” Spice Collector Cars says.

“The windshield wipers and hubcaps have never been attached to the car and are still in their original boxes from the dealership. Its black paint is a little dusty, because it has never been washed – ever! The ‘Leatherette Red’ interior looks like it was just installed on the assembly line. The dealer window sticker is still where it was placed in 1964.”
Mike and Pam have their own garage for restoring classic German cars, and they admit they were approached before with an offer for the Beetle. At the time, they could have made $150,000, but they weren’t interested in selling.
classic car Volkswagen Beetle Volkswagen
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Latest car models:
HYUNDAI EquusHYUNDAI Equus Upper PremiumHYUNDAI i40 WagonHYUNDAI i40 Wagon LargeAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumAUDI A1 SportbackAUDI A1 Sportback Entry PremiumNISSAN QashqaiNISSAN Qashqai Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 