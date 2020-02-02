1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Looks Black as Death on the Track

There hasn’t been a single generation In the Corvette bloodline that didn’t stand out from the rest of the crowd in one way or another. In the case of the C2, that special something was the split-window, right alongside the first use of the Sting Ray moniker.
The unconventional design of the rear window was the brainchild of Bill Mitchell, a man who saw the need to continue the center line seen on the front hood all the way to the back. That despite the dangers posed by the fact it obstructed much of the driver’s rear view.
He eventually made it happen, and he did so on the Corvette coupe designed by Larry Shinoda in 1963. Considered by many one of the best-looking Vettes ever made, the Split Window was in production for only one year. And that makes split windows both very rare, and incredibly difficult to look after: after all, where are you going to find a replacement for the rear window these days?
From time to time, such rare cars do show up on the open market, especially during the various auction events across the U.S. And one will do the same this March, during the Mecum Glendale auction in Arizona.
In this particular case, we’re talking about a Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA) race-bred Corvette, painted black as death. Fittingly, it goes under the hammer on March 13, as is described as the star of the auction day.
Sporting number 57 in bright red on the doors, the car is powered by a 377ci engine linked to a 4-speed manual transmission.
There’s no telling how much this car will fetch during the auction, but it’s likely it will sell well past the $100,000 mark.
Full details on this particular 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window race car can be found at this link.
